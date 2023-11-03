Taliban to build shelters for Afghan refugees returning home from Pak

The Taliban regime in Kabul announced that it will build shelters for the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees returning home from Pakistan after the neighbouring country formulated a phase-wise process for the expulsion of the undocumented migrants.

Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani instructed the construction of shelters during his recent visit to the Torkham crossing point which borders Pakistan, Xinhua news agency quoted a local media outlet as saying in a report.

More than 150,000 Afghan refugees have returned home from Pakistan via Torkham over the past few days, the report said.

More than 200,000 Afghan refugees, with the majority of them via Torkham border town and some via Spin Boldak and other crossing points, have reportedly returned to their homeland over the past month.

The Taliban regime's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X that authorities in Torkham are preparing 10,000 lunches and 30,000 dinners for the returnees on Thursday.