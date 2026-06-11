Congo Ebola cases climb to 635 as authorities race to contain outbreak
Health minister Roger Kamba says Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak remains a serious threat but shows signs of progress in treatment and surveillance
The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has expanded to 635 confirmed cases, health minister Roger Kamba said on Wednesday, as authorities intensify efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus amid mounting logistical and security challenges.
In a post on X, Kamba said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, remains a serious public health threat but noted signs of progress in treatment and surveillance efforts.
According to the minister, the proportion of identified contacts under active monitoring rose to 61.1 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent a day earlier, reflecting improvements in contact tracing.
"We are monitoring every zone, every alert and every signal," Kamba said, stressing that health authorities remain on high alert.
The minister also announced eight new recoveries — seven in Nyankunde and one in Mongbwalu in Ituri province — bringing the total number of recovered patients to 30.
"Each recovery sends a strong message: come for treatment, as early care saves lives," he said.
To bolster the response, authorities have deployed 490 tonnes of medical supplies, strengthened laboratory capacity and mobilised emergency teams across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
The DRC declared the outbreak on 15 May, prompting the World Health Organisation to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern two days later.
Despite ongoing efforts, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has warned that the response faces significant operational hurdles. The agency said many health facilities in affected areas lack basic infrastructure, including clean water, incinerators, personal protective equipment and decontamination supplies.
Africa CDC also cited insecurity, poor road networks, shortages of ambulances and mounting pressure on health workers — some of whom remain unpaid — as major obstacles to containing the outbreak.
The agency further warned that weak community trust in health authorities continues to hamper response efforts, while travel restrictions imposed on affected and at-risk African countries risk disrupting emergency operations.
To curb the outbreak, Africa CDC has called for stronger community engagement, faster deployment of rapid-response teams, improved infection prevention measures, safer burial practices, and enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing systems.
With cases continuing to rise, health officials are racing to strengthen containment measures and prevent the outbreak from spreading further across the region.
With IANS inputs
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