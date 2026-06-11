Congo Ebola cases climb to 635 as authorities race to contain outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has expanded to 635 confirmed cases, health minister Roger Kamba said on Wednesday, as authorities intensify efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus amid mounting logistical and security challenges.

In a post on X, Kamba said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, remains a serious public health threat but noted signs of progress in treatment and surveillance efforts.

According to the minister, the proportion of identified contacts under active monitoring rose to 61.1 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent a day earlier, reflecting improvements in contact tracing.

"We are monitoring every zone, every alert and every signal," Kamba said, stressing that health authorities remain on high alert.

The minister also announced eight new recoveries — seven in Nyankunde and one in Mongbwalu in Ituri province — bringing the total number of recovered patients to 30.