WHO warns of regional risk as DR Congo Ebola deaths top 100

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to intensify, with confirmed cases rising to 550 and the death toll crossing 100, prompting fresh warnings from health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the risk of further regional spread.

According to the latest update from Congolese health authorities, 35 new confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths were recorded on Sunday alone in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 550 and fatalities to 101.

Seven more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 19.

Health officials cautioned that the outbreak remains on an upward trajectory despite a slight recent dip in reported cases.

"The outbreak is still on an upward weekly trend, and the recent decline reflected in the epidemic curve may be due to delayed laboratory updates rather than a genuine slowdown in transmission," the update said.

As of Sunday, 309 people were either hospitalised or in isolation, including 116 confirmed Ebola patients and 193 suspected cases.

Contact tracing efforts have improved but remain below target. Authorities reported that 5,418 contacts were under monitoring across the affected provinces, with 3,489 successfully followed up, translating to a contact-tracing rate of 64.4 per cent — well short of the 95 per cent benchmark considered necessary to contain transmission.