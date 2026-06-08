DR Congo Ebola outbreak worsens as cases cross 500, deaths rise to 91
Outbreak remains far from under control, with 117 suspected cases under probe and 283 patients currently in isolation or hospital care
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing a worsening Ebola outbreak, with confirmed infections rising to 515 and the death toll reaching 91, prompting health authorities to warn that the situation could deteriorate further unless urgent containment measures are implemented.
According to the latest update released by the health ministry on Sunday, the outbreak continues to spread across affected areas, with officials citing persistent transmission and significant challenges in tracking and isolating cases.
"An increase in cases may be recorded if adequate measures are not put in place very quickly," the ministry warned in its situation report.
The report said three additional patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12 as of 6 June. However, the outbreak remains far from under control, with 117 suspected cases under investigation and 283 patients currently in isolation or hospital care.
Health authorities said epidemiological data pointed to two major waves of infections. A large number of confirmed patients developed symptoms between 14 May and 23 May, suggesting "increased contamination from a probable common source," with infections peaking on 18 May.
A second cluster of cases emerged between 25 May and 3 June, which officials said demonstrated ongoing community transmission and could represent "an important reservoir" for further spread.
The response effort is being hindered by several operational and logistical challenges, including weak contact tracing, resistance from some communities to post-mortem testing, shortages of infection prevention supplies and inadequate treatment capacity.
Officials said the overall contact-tracing follow-up rate across the three affected provinces stands at just 50.3 per cent, well below the 95 per cent target considered necessary to effectively contain the outbreak.
Laboratory testing has also come under strain. The ministry reported that 193 test results remain pending due to a shortage of laboratory reagents in North Kivu province, raising concerns about delays in identifying and isolating infected individuals.
The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, was officially declared on 15 May. While the Bundibugyo variant is less common than the Zaire strain responsible for several previous outbreaks, it can still cause severe illness and death.
Health officials continue to urge rapid strengthening of surveillance, testing, treatment and community engagement efforts to prevent the outbreak from escalating further.
With IANS inputs
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