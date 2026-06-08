DR Congo Ebola outbreak worsens as cases cross 500, deaths rise to 91

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing a worsening Ebola outbreak, with confirmed infections rising to 515 and the death toll reaching 91, prompting health authorities to warn that the situation could deteriorate further unless urgent containment measures are implemented.

According to the latest update released by the health ministry on Sunday, the outbreak continues to spread across affected areas, with officials citing persistent transmission and significant challenges in tracking and isolating cases.

"An increase in cases may be recorded if adequate measures are not put in place very quickly," the ministry warned in its situation report.

The report said three additional patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12 as of 6 June. However, the outbreak remains far from under control, with 117 suspected cases under investigation and 283 patients currently in isolation or hospital care.

Health authorities said epidemiological data pointed to two major waves of infections. A large number of confirmed patients developed symptoms between 14 May and 23 May, suggesting "increased contamination from a probable common source," with infections peaking on 18 May.