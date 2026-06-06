Drop in Congo's Ebola case count offers hope, but outbreak remains serious

A sharp decline in the official number of Ebola cases reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has raised hopes that the outbreak may be coming under control, but health experts caution that the situation remains serious.

Authorities had previously reported more than 1,000 suspected cases and nearly 250 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak. The latest figures show around 380 confirmed cases and 60 deaths in DR Congo, along with 15 confirmed cases and one death in neighbouring Uganda.

However, the reduction largely reflects improved laboratory testing rather than a sudden slowdown in transmission.

Many suspected cases were later ruled out after testing showed patients were suffering from other illnesses, including malaria, which is widespread in DR Congo.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said response teams were beginning to catch up after the outbreak gained a significant early foothold.

Contact tracing challenge

Health officials remain particularly concerned about contact tracing, one of the most important tools for containing Ebola outbreaks.

According to the WHO, only around 45 per cent of people who have been in direct contact with confirmed Ebola patients are currently being monitored.