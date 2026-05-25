Over 900 suspected cases identified in Congo Ebola response: WHO chief

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening rapidly, with conflict and mass displacement severely disrupting efforts to contain the deadly virus.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 900 suspected Ebola cases have now been identified in the DRC, including 101 confirmed infections, as health authorities intensify surveillance and emergency response measures.

The outbreak is centred in Ituri province, a conflict-ridden region where nearly five million people live amid chronic violence and humanitarian instability.

According to Tedros, one in four people in Ituri currently requires humanitarian assistance, while one in five has been internally displaced due to ongoing fighting.

“The violence is forcing people to flee, including health and humanitarian workers. This is severely impeding efforts to scale up Ebola contact tracing and identify infections early enough to provide supportive care,” Tedros said in a post on X.

He added that insecurity, fear and mistrust within affected communities are further complicating efforts to track infections and prevent transmission.