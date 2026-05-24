Ebola: India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda

The ministry also advised Indians currently residing in or travelling to the affected countries to strictly follow local public health guidelines and maintain heightened precautions.

India has not reported any case of Ebola disease linked to the Bundibugyo virus strain so far, the government clarified.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also declared the outbreak in Congo and Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of Continental Security”.

According to health authorities, countries bordering Congo and Uganda — including South Sudan — face a high risk of cross-border transmission.

The WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on 22 May recommended enhanced surveillance at international points of entry to identify travellers arriving with unexplained fever or symptoms from affected regions.

The organisation also urged countries to discourage travel to areas where the Bundibugyo strain has been detected.

Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with strains of the Ebola virus and is associated with a high mortality rate.

Health authorities noted that no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently exists for Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain, raising concerns over the outbreak’s potential spread.

With IANS inputs