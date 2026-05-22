Kochi airport steps up Ebola screening and surveillance measures

Health authorities have intensified Ebola surveillance and precautionary measures at Cochin International Airport in Kochi following growing global concern over outbreaks reported in parts of Africa.

The enhanced measures were finalised during an emergency preparedness meeting jointly organised by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Airport Health Organisation (APHO).

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the airport has strengthened its health surveillance systems and precautionary protocols to improve early detection and prevent any potential spread of the virus through international travel.

As part of the new measures, airport authorities have introduced 24-hour monitoring of international passengers arriving at Kochi airport. Thermal screening, verification of passengers’ 21-day travel history and mandatory self-declaration forms are now being enforced for travellers arriving from overseas.

Officials said particular attention would be given to passengers arriving from countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where Ebola-related concerns remain high.

The preparedness meeting was attended by senior representatives from CIAL, APHO, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), immigration authorities, airlines and the Airports Authority of India.

Airport Health Officer Dr Raphael Teddy, Airport Director Manu G and Senior Medical Officer Dr Aysha Manika K.A. were among those present during the discussions.