Congo’s Ebola outbreak outpaces response, aid groups warn of worsening crisis

Healthcare workers and aid agencies in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have warned of severe shortages of supplies and trained staff as they struggle to contain a rare Ebola outbreak unfolding in a region already battered by armed conflict, displacement and a humanitarian emergency.

“The situation is worrying because this is gaining momentum,” Hama Amado, Bunia field coordinator for aid organisation Alima, told the Associated Press. “This is spreading in many areas. So everyone must mobilise. We are still far from saying that the situation is under control.”

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no vaccine or approved treatment is currently available. Authorities initially tested for a more common Ebola variant and received negative results, allowing the disease to spread undetected for weeks after the first known death.

Health workers and humanitarian groups say they are now racing to contain an outbreak that may be far larger than official figures indicate. Authorities have reported nearly 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths so far. The World Health Organization (WHO), while assessing the global risk as low, said “patient zero” has yet to be identified.

Although nearly 20 tonnes of aid supplies have been flown into Bunia, where the first known death occurred, overstretched medical facilities remain under pressure. Doctors using outdated protective masks have reportedly been treating suspected Ebola patients in general wards because of a lack of isolation facilities.

Experts say early detection is critical to preventing deaths, but eastern Congo’s fragile healthcare system and disease surveillance network have been further weakened by international funding cuts. According to the United Nations, more than 920,000 internally displaced people are living in Ituri province, now the epicentre of the outbreak.