India issues Ebola health advisory for travellers from high-risk nations

India has stepped up health surveillance measures by issuing an advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through countries affected by Ebola, directing travellers with symptoms or exposure history to immediately report to airport health authorities.

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, applies specifically to travellers coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which have been categorised as high-risk countries by the World Health Organization.

The advisory has been displayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Airport Health Organisation, warning passengers to remain alert for symptoms including fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding.

Travellers who have had direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have been instructed to report immediately to airport health officials or designated health desks before completing immigration formalities.