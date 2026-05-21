India issues Ebola health advisory for travellers from high-risk nations
Passengers arriving from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan urged to report symptoms before immigration clearance
India has stepped up health surveillance measures by issuing an advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through countries affected by Ebola, directing travellers with symptoms or exposure history to immediately report to airport health authorities.
The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, applies specifically to travellers coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which have been categorised as high-risk countries by the World Health Organization.
The advisory has been displayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Airport Health Organisation, warning passengers to remain alert for symptoms including fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding.
Travellers who have had direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have been instructed to report immediately to airport health officials or designated health desks before completing immigration formalities.
Authorities further advised that anyone developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival in India should seek urgent medical attention and disclose their recent travel history.
The heightened precautions follow the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), prompting Indian authorities to strengthen preparedness and monitoring systems nationwide.
On Wednesday, Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level review meeting with health secretaries from all states and Union territories to assess preparedness measures and response protocols.
Officials from the Union Health Ministry clarified that no Ebola cases have been detected in India so far. However, they said the government had proactively intensified surveillance as a precautionary measure.
Detailed standard operating procedures covering passenger screening, quarantine arrangements, case management, referral systems and laboratory testing have already been circulated to all states and Union territories.
According to officials, various ministries and departments have also been sensitised and are coordinating with the Health Ministry to implement preventive and surveillance measures across the country.
With IANS inputs
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