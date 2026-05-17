WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda a global health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday declared the Ebola outbreak spreading across the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern” amid fears of wider cross-border transmission in Central and East Africa.

However, the WHO clarified that the outbreak — linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus — does not currently meet the threshold for a pandemic-level emergency.

In a statement posted on X, the global health body said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had praised the governments of Congo and Uganda for taking “necessary and vigorous actions” to contain the outbreak and for transparently sharing information with the international community.

“The director-general expresses his gratitude to the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda for their commitment to take necessary and vigorous actions to bring the event under control,” the WHO said.