WHO chief visits Congo Ebola epicentre as outbreak outpaces response efforts
Tedros arrives in eastern Congo's Ituri province as suspected cases near 1,000 and neighbouring Uganda confirms infections linked to the outbreak
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in eastern Congo's Ituri province on Saturday as authorities struggled to contain a growing outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola that health officials say is spreading faster than response efforts.
Tedros travelled to Bunia, the capital of Ituri province and the epicentre of the outbreak, where he is expected to visit treatment facilities and meet local authorities, health workers and families affected by the disease.
“The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicentre and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters.
The WHO said authorities have recorded 906 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak. The disease has also crossed borders, with neighbouring Uganda confirming nine cases and one death, according to the Ugandan health ministry.
The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment, complicating efforts to contain its spread.
“This is a difficult situation, and we recognise that. But the Democratic Republic of Congo has faced the Ebola virus many times before. We are confident that it can once again bring this outbreak under control,” Tedros said after meeting Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Friday.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the past decades and has developed considerable expertise in responding to the disease. However, health officials say the current outbreak remains challenging because of the lack of approved medical countermeasures against the Bundibugyo strain.
International assistance has begun to arrive as concerns grow over the pace of infections.
Medical aid donated by the European Union reached Ituri on Thursday, with additional shipments expected over the coming days. The United States also announced an additional USD 80 million in assistance, bringing its total support for the outbreak response to more than USD 112 million.
At treatment centres in Bunia, including Rwampara and General hospitals, response efforts appear to have strengthened in recent days with the arrival of additional medical personnel, protective equipment and supplies.
Despite the reinforcement, health workers continue to receive patients around the clock, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing authorities as they race to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.
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