WHO chief visits Congo Ebola epicentre as outbreak outpaces response efforts

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in eastern Congo's Ituri province on Saturday as authorities struggled to contain a growing outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola that health officials say is spreading faster than response efforts.

Tedros travelled to Bunia, the capital of Ituri province and the epicentre of the outbreak, where he is expected to visit treatment facilities and meet local authorities, health workers and families affected by the disease.

“The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicentre and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters.

The WHO said authorities have recorded 906 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak. The disease has also crossed borders, with neighbouring Uganda confirming nine cases and one death, according to the Ugandan health ministry.

The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment, complicating efforts to contain its spread.