WHO warns Ebola outbreak is outpacing response efforts in DR Congo, Uganda

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa is spreading faster than response efforts, with suspected deaths rising sharply and cases continuing to emerge across borders.

Al Jazeera reported that WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that there had been 220 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak and acknowledged that delays in detecting infections had left health authorities struggling to contain the disease.

“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us,” Tedros said, urging neighbouring countries to strengthen preventive measures immediately.

According to the WHO, surveillance operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have identified more than 900 suspected cases since monitoring was expanded.

The outbreak is centred in the northeastern province of Ituri, though infections have spread into neighbouring regions and crossed into Uganda. Health officials said the virus has now travelled as far as 200 kilometres from the original epicentre.

The current outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment, Al Jazeera said. Last week, the WHO classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

Ebola is a highly infectious viral disease transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids. Severe cases can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure and death.