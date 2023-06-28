Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal

Days after India signed a $3 billion deal with the US to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones, the Congress on Wednesday demanded complete transparency into the agreement and also questioned the Centre about the price which it claims is four times higher than compared to other nations.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that "during his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal to procure 31 Predator drones".

But he added that "we fear what happened with the Rafale deal is being repeated with the Predator agreement".