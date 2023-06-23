India, US looking forward to further enhancing trade ties: Joint Statement

India and the US on Thursday said they will be looking forward to reconvening the India-US Trade Policy Forum later this year to further enhance trade relationship and identify new areas for engagement.

The two countries have also taken steps towards deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen the economic relationship, including trade ties, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

"The US-India trade and investment partnership is an engine for global growth, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 191 billion in 2022, nearly doubling from 2014," it said.