Congress president Sonia Gandhi expresses condolence over sudden demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed condolences over the sudden demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

She said, "I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. For many years, Mr. Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries."

Sonia Gandhi added, "I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly. It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed."

The ex-PM passed away on Friday, hours after being shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.



A doctor attending on Abe in Nara Medical University Hospital said that the leader died at 08:03 GMT, BBC reported.



"During four and a half hour treatment, medics tried to stop the bleeding and carried out a blood transfusion, using more than 100 units of blood," the doctor said.



Abe sustained two wounds, believed to be bullet injuries, but medics could not find bullets during surgery, the doctor added.



Abe, 67, immediately collapsed after being shot and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.