Bangladesh closes over 50 garment factories as wage unrest continues

Authorities in Bangladesh have announced the temporary closure of more than 50 garment factories afresh as workers continued their protests for an increase in minimum wages, a day after a female worker was killed in clashes with the police.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders said owners of over 50 garment factories in suburban Gazipur and Ashulia were forced to close their units as workers clashed with the police, halting a major highway linking Dhaka with some northern districts.

“Workers in different factories took to the streets in several groups across Gazipur and Ashulia... we are trying to avoid any violent confrontation,” a police officer at the scene told a private TV channel.

Bangladesh authorities announced an enhanced salary structure for readymade garment (RMG) factory workers on Tuesday amidst street campaigns coinciding with the ongoing political unrest in the country. However, the workers have rejected the hike, calling it too little.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, meanwhile, asked garments workers to join work under the newly announced minimum wage. "Whenever the time comes, we'll provide them (RMG workers) with all facilities,” she said.