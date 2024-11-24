India on Sunday, 24 November, rejected a new climate finance package of $300 billion for the Global South at the UN climate conference in Baku, saying it was too little and too late.

While key nations agreed on the $300 billion climate finance deal for the Global South at the UN climate talks taking place in Azerbaijan — and legacy media organisations like the BBC hailed it as a ‘landmark’ for being tripe the last committed amount of $100 billion — the commitment is less than a quarter of the $1.3 trillion package the developing nations had called for.

Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, adviser to the department of economic affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal — and called the outcome a target that is "too little, too distant" and said it "solves nothing for us".

"$300 billion does not address the needs and priorities of developing countries. It is incompatible with the principle of CBDR (common but differentiated responsibilities) and equity, regardless of the battle with the impact of climate change," she said.

"We are very unhappy, disappointed with the process, and object to the adoption of this agenda," the Indian negotiator said.

On the UN's side, Simon Stiell, the executive secretary for climate change, could only say, "We have delivered a deal."

In his closing address at the COP29, Stiell did acknowledge that "we leave Baku with a mountain of work to do" since no nation got "everything" they wanted.

He did also issue a warning against "victory laps", saying, "This new finance goal is an insurance policy for humanity... But like any insurance policy, it only works if the premiums are paid in full, and on time."

Supporting India, Nigeria said the USD 300 billion climate finance package was a "joke". Malawi and Bolivia also lent their support to India's position.

Meanwhile, the climate advocates said the voices of the most vulnerable were sidelined, human rights and civil society participation ignored, and accountability swept under the rug.

Climate activist Harjeet Singh, the global engagement director for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, said, "The outcome offers false hope to those already bearing the brunt of climate disasters and abandons vulnerable communities and nations, leaving them to face these immense challenges alone."

Days before the close this weekend, Singh had warned while reviewing the earlier $250 billion proposal that "no deal is better than a bad deal".