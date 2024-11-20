Countries who feel neighbours may become UNSC members oppose expansion: India

Harish underlined that there is consensus that the UN Security Council should be reformed.

“Yes, it needs reforms. It needs expansion. However several countries prefer the status quo. Those who are already permanent members do not wish to vacate it. Those who are already permanent members do not wish to give up the veto. Those who feel that their neighbours may have a chance to become a member would oppose expansion in the permanent category at all costs,” he said.

“This is the way nations behave, very much like people, in terms of motivations.”

Pakistan is part of the group 'Uniting for Consensus' that opposes permanent seats for India and other G4 nations Brazil, Germany and Japan.

Of the five permanent members of the Council, France, Russia, the UK and the US have voiced strong support for India’s bid for a permanent seat in a reformed Council.

China has said that Security Council reform is an important part of the reform of the multilateral governance architecture but also pointed to the “practice of a few countries and interest groups who pursue their own selfish and small-circle interests when it comes to Council reform”.

Harish described the process as being “very difficult” and “complex”.

“Yes, we are unsatisfied with the pace of progress in the last 15-16 years and urging the co-chairs of the Inter-Governmental Negotiation process to decisively move forward on this.

"Is it going to be easy and will it happen tomorrow? Probably not. What should we do? We should keep at it because eventually, things will not remain the same. Nothing remains the same. Change is a natural order of things. It will happen, if not today, tomorrow. If not tomorrow, the day after. We are engaged with this process because we need a multilateral system that works, and is fit for purpose to deal with today's challenges, problems and also opportunities."