India warns against UNSC mandates not rooted in "current realities", calls for its reform

Calling for a reform of the UN Security Council, India has cautioned against its peacekeeping mandates as "not representative of current realities".

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka said: "We call for caution on any activity that is rooted in authorisation from a Security Council that is not representative of current realities."

In his address at the UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) recently, he said that because it is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, "it is important that the Security Council is a reformed body with an expansion of membership in both the permanent and non-permanent categories".

He pointed out the imbalance in the regional imbalance in its membership "given that more than half of the Security Council’s work is focused on Africa".

India, he said, has been consistently calling for greater representation of Africa in line with the African Union’s two signature documents, the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, that demand increasing the continent’s membership of the Council in the elected category and giving it at least two permanent seats.

He said that the nature of armed conflicts where peacekeepers operate changed with the involvement of “non-State Armed Groups” – diplomatic speak that includes terrorists.

Their involvement has "increasingly exposed peacekeeping operations to regional and global dynamics that undermine their efforts to implement their mandate", he said.