Coupang, its subsidiaries face $1.5 million fine for workplace violations

South Korea plans to fine Coupang and its subsidiaries 1.96 billion won ($1.5 million) over 206 labour and workplace safety violations

The probe followed the 2020 death of logistics worker Jang Deok-jun after an overnight shift; legal action over record-related allegations was barred by the statute of limitations

Separately, the Fair Trade Commission approved 3 billion won ($1.94 million) in corrective measures over alleged unfair dealings with subcontractors

South Korea’s labour ministry has announced plans to impose fines totalling 1.96 billion won (around $1.5 million) on e-commerce giant Coupang and its subsidiaries over 206 alleged labour and workplace safety violations.

The violations were identified during an inspection of Coupang, its logistics units — Coupang Fulfillment Services and Coupang Logistics Services — and its logistics centres, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

The ministry said it would pursue legal action over 61 violations, including the failure to install adequate safety measures for conveyor belts. Fines will be imposed for the remaining violations, which include failing to report industrial accidents or delaying the submission of accident reports to local labour authorities.

Other violations included failures to conduct special health checkups for night-shift workers and the improper installation or management of workplace break facilities.

The inspection was launched following allegations that Coupang had attempted to cover up workplace accidents after the death of logistics centre worker Jang Deok-jun in 2020.