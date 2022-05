Covid can induce severe inflammatory bone loss: Study

Covid survivors were so far known to experience debilitating, lingering symptoms that affect the heart, brain, lungs and other parts of the body. However, the full spectrum of clinical manifestations, especially the influence of SARS-CoV-2 infection on bone metabolism, has yet to be fully understood.



To study the effects of Covid infection on bone metabolism, Syrian hamsters were intranasally challenged with SARS-CoV-2 and then their bone tissues were collected serially after the infection.



Using three-dimensional micro-computerised tomography scans, the research team identified that SARS-CoV-2 infection had induced severe bone loss from 20 per cent to 50 per cent progressively, in particular to the trabecular bone, in the long bones and lumbar vertebrae.



This effect extended from the acute phase to the chronic phase of infection. The pathological osteopenia - in which the protein and mineral content of bone tissue is reduced - was found to be associated with the inflammatory activation of osteoclasts - a kind of cell responsible for bone resorption.