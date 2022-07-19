Covid infection doubles risk of mental health, financial issues in older adults: Study

An estimated 40 per cent of older people with probable COVID-19 infection experienced more financial difficulties in June and July 2020 than before the pandemic, compared with 20 per cent of those without infection.



Feelings of loneliness were also twice as high in older people with probable COVID-19 infection than in those who didn't get infected, according to the researchers.



However, monetary worries eased by November 2020 and no significant differences were found between those who had a probable COVID-19 infection and those who didn't, they said.



"These results suggest that the adverse psychosocial impact of COVID-19 infection is long-lasting and more broadly present across the population," Iob said.



"We encourage anyone who may be experiencing issues with their mental health or well-being to speak to their GP (doctor)," he added.



The authors of the study acknowledged some limitations to their study.



The classification of probable infection was based on self-reported symptoms and not confirmed by a laboratory test, so not all participants classified as suspected COVID-19 cases might have actually contracted the infection, the researchers said.



Symptoms of COVID-19 were also only ascertained at the first COVID-19 assessment in June-July 2020, and therefore researchers could not determine the duration of symptoms and identify people with long COVID, in which the symptoms last longer than 12 weeks, they added.