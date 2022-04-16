Covid mRNA tech may create first-ever cure for heart attacks

"We are all born with a set number of muscle cells in our heart and they are exactly the same ones we will die with. Our goal has been to find a treatment that can convince surviving cells to proliferate," lead researcher Professor Mauro Giacca was quoted as saying.



"Regenerating a damaged human heart has been a dream until a few years ago, but can now become a reality.



"We are using exactly the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inject micro RNAs to the heart, reaching surviving heart cells and pushing their proliferation," Giacca said.



Besides helping hearts regenerate, the mRNAs also work towards a treatment to stop cells dying during a heart attack.