Crashed plane's black box recovered: Rescuers

The black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been recovered, rescuers at the site said on Wednesday.



The weather was normal and there were no hazardous weather conditions when the plane crashed, an official said at a news briefing on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.



About 20 civil aviation technical experts have arrived at the site of Monday's plane crash to carry out an investigation into the tragedy.