Critics decry ‘piracy’ as Trump seizes oil tanker off Venezuela coast

US President Donald Trump ignited a political storm on Wednesday after announcing that American forces had seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast — a move critics immediately condemned as reckless, provocative and veering into outright piracy.

The decision to commandeer a commercial vessel stunned observers, marking one of the most extreme steps yet in the administration’s pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro. Trump’s government has already deployed the largest US military footprint in the region in decades, expanded deadly maritime interdictions and justified it all under the banner of counter-narcotics — a justification that lawmakers and analysts say is wearing increasingly thin.

Yet Trump boasted of the operation as though it were routine. “We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela — a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” he declared. He then added, almost flippantly, that “it was seized for a very good reason”. Asked what the US would do with the oil on board, he replied: “Well, we keep it, I guess.”

Such remarks only intensified alarm. A US official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the Coast Guard led the seizure with Navy support and that it was framed as a law-enforcement action — a justification many legal experts say will face scrutiny.