America’s phony war on drug trafficking

The United States maintains that it is conducting a war on drugs in the Caribbean, yet the scale and posture of Operation Southern Spear suggest a larger ambition.

Warships, aircraft and thousands of troops have been positioned near Venezuela in a show of force that far exceeds what the stated objective might require. US President Donald Trump has escalated the confrontation in part to demonstrate that he can accomplish in Venezuela what previous US presidents could not — using threat of force to make a breakthrough.

The US military operation has sunk small boats and killed alleged traffickers, but there has been no public evidence linking these vessels to drug shipments and experts have assessed that these boats lacked the stability, fuel capacity and seaworthiness to reach US shores.

At the same time, Washington has designated the Venezuelan government a foreign terrorist organisation, offered a $50 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and expanded covert CIA operations.

Trump had recently spoken with Maduro and says he is open to meeting him even while insisting that the Venezuelan leader presides over a criminal network. The administration has also gathered senior advisors to discuss possible next steps and maintains that both diplomatic and military options are active. Trump has also threatened that he will soon strike targets inside Venezuela.

These mixed signals suggest a strategy to keep all options open, from an agreement that reshapes Venezuelan politics to a more coercive approach if negotiations stall.

Latin America has seen this pattern before. The US has framed forceful actions as necessary responses to external threats throughout the past century — from the Cold War to the war on terror and now the war on drugs. The rhetoric shifts but the underlying dynamic remains the same.