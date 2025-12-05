US military strikes another suspected drug boat amid probe into first strike

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on Thursday said American forces had carried out yet another strike on a small vessel in the eastern Pacific, ending an almost three-week lull in a controversial maritime campaign that has now claimed at least 87 lives.

The latest operation is the 22nd strike launched by the US military against gunboats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific — targets the Trump administration insists are drug-smuggling craft, with no credible supporting evidence as yet available in the public domain.

But the expanding campaign, overseen by defence secretary Pete Hegseth, has drawn furious criticism from human-rights lawyers and some lawmakers, who argue that several of the attacks — particularly those involving follow-on strikes against survivors — may constitute war crimes under international law.

In deed, the relatives of a Colombian man have lodged the first official complaint against the United States over its airstrikes on boats suspected of transporting drugs, contending before the leading human-rights body in the Americas that his killing amounted to an unlawful execution.

In their petition, the family of Alejandro Carranza assert that the US military carried out a strike on his fishing vessel on 15 September as he travelled off Colombia’s Caribbean coast, breaching international human-rights obligations.

Meanwhile, footage released alongside SOUTHCOM’s current announcement shows a small craft skimming across calm waters moments before a blast engulfs it, leaving behind a burning wreck shrouded in thick smoke. According to the command’s social-media statement, four people were killed in Thursday’s attack.