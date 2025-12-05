NYT sues Pentagon over US defence secretary Pete Hegseth's media rules

The New York Times has taken the extraordinary step of dragging the Pentagon to court, seeking to strike down a controversial set of media-access rules imposed by US defence secretary Pete Hegseth — rules that have, in effect, emptied the building of most mainstream news outlets.

In a complaint filed in the US District Court in Washington, the newspaper argues that Hegseth’s policy flouts constitutional guarantees of free speech and due process by handing a single cabinet official sweeping authority to decide, unilaterally, which journalists are allowed through the door. Rather than sign off on the new access terms, outlets including the Times packed up and left the Pentagon press corridor altogether.

What remains is a media landscape inside the defence department that looks markedly different: the briefing room is now dominated by conservative organisations that acquiesced to the rules. Those same outlets were invited to Tuesday’s on-camera briefing with Hegseth’s press secretary, while the legacy press watched from the outside.

“This policy is nothing more than an effort to control coverage the government finds uncomfortable,” said Times spokesperson Charles Stadtlander. The Pentagon, for its part, had nothing to say immediately about the lawsuit.

Locked out or not, the excluded organisations have continued reporting aggressively on defence issues from beyond the Pentagon’s walls. Over the past week, they have been at the forefront of scrutiny over Hegseth’s involvement in US strikes on vessels suspected of drug smuggling — including a second strike launched after survivors had been sighted.

Still, the Times argues that being barred from the building materially harms its ability to cover the military. Because the new rules empower Hegseth to strip credentials from any reporter working on a story he dislikes — even if no classified information is involved — the policy creates a clear chilling effect, the lawsuit contends. The newspaper’s lawyers warn that similar access restrictions could easily spread to other federal departments if left unchallenged.