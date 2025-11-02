Russia strongly condemns US for excessive use of military force in Caribbean

Russia on Saturday issued a sharp rebuke to the United States, accusing Washington of “excessive use of military force” in its counter-narcotics operations across the Caribbean — a campaign that Moscow says has violated international norms and further destabilised the region.

In a strongly worded statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s website, spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned what she described as “aggressive and unlawful actions” under the guise of anti-drug efforts.

“We firmly denounce the use of excessive military force in carrying out anti-drug operations,” Zakharova said, calling the U.S. campaign “a blatant violation of both American domestic law and international legal principles.”

The spokesperson warned that Washington’s actions have alarmed several international actors, noting that UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk had expressed concern over the humanitarian and legal consequences of such operations, according to reports by Xinhua News Agency.