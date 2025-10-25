US deploys biggest aircraft carrier to Caribbean Sea in major power move

In its most assertive regional move yet, the Trump administration has ordered the deployment of the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group to Latin America, significantly strengthening the US military presence in the Caribbean.

Described by officials as an expansion of counter-narcotics operations, the deployment marks a sharp escalation in Washington’s military posture amid worsening ties with Venezuela and fresh tensions with Colombia.

The new deployment adds to eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 aircraft already operating in the region. It comes as part of what the Pentagon called an 'enhanced force presence' to combat transnational criminal networks.

“The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, commissioned in 2017, is the United States’ latest and largest aircraft carrier, with more than 5,000 sailors aboard. Parnell did not disclose the precise deployment date, but confirmed the vessel was recently travelling through the Strait of Gibraltar towards the Americas.

The Pentagon said that since early September, US forces have conducted 10 strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean, killing around 40 people, including some Venezuelan nationals.