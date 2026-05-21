Cuban FM denounces US indictment of Raul Castro as ‘farce’

The foreign minister also accused the United States of supporting violent actions against Cuba and denounced what he described as extrajudicial killings carried out by US forces in international waters against alleged drug traffickers.

The remarks came shortly after the US Justice Department unsealed a superseding indictment against Raul Castro and five others over the 1996 incident in which two civilian aircraft were shot down, killing four people.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also rejected the indictment, calling it a “political manoeuver” designed to fabricate grounds for military aggression against Cuba.

“The charges only reveal the arrogance and frustration of the empire’s representatives in the face of the unwavering resolve of the Cuban Revolution,” Diaz-Canel said on X.

He accused Washington of “lying and manipulating” the events surrounding the aircraft incident and insisted Cuba had acted lawfully after repeated violations of its airspace by the exile group.

According to Diaz-Canel, Cuba had issued more than a dozen warnings to US authorities before the aircraft were brought down on February 24, 1996.

“Documentary evidence demonstrates that Cuba did not act recklessly or violate international law,” he said.

Praising Castro as a revolutionary leader respected across Latin America and beyond, Diaz-Canel said attempts to tarnish his image would fail.

“His values are his best defence and a moral shield against the ridiculous attempt to diminish his stature as a hero,” the Cuban president added.

With IANS inputs