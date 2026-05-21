Trump hints at Cuba shift as Iran talks advance amid rising US military pressure

“They have no food, they have no electricity, they have no energy at all. But they do have great people,” he said.

Asked whether the decades-old US embargo on Cuba would continue, Trump replied: “We’ll see. We’ll be announcing it pretty soon.”

At the same time, he downplayed the possibility of escalation with Havana.

“There won’t be escalation. I don’t think there needs to be. Look, the place is falling apart. It’s a mess,” he added.

Turning to Iran, Trump claimed negotiations were moving forward and said the current Iranian negotiators were “far more reasonable” than previous officials.

“We’re dealing with some people with talent, with good brain power,” he said, adding that diplomacy remained preferable to military action.

“What I like to do, if I can save war by waiting a couple of days, so I could save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it’s great,” Trump said.

Rejecting reports that Washington had offered sanctions relief during talks, the US president asserted: “I’m not doing any relief until they sign an agreement.”

Trump also defended recent military operations linked to Iran and claimed US actions had disrupted maritime movement in the Strait.

“Not one ship has gotten through the blockade,” he said.

On the domestic front, Trump defended a reported settlement involving the Internal Revenue Service and accused previous Democratic administrations of “weaponisation” of government institutions.

“What they did in terms of weaponisation will never be allowed to happen in this country again,” he said.

The comments come as Cuba policy once again gains prominence in Republican politics, particularly in Florida, where Cuban American voters remain a key electoral bloc. The US embargo on Cuba has remained in place for more than six decades and continues to be one of the most contentious issues in American foreign policy.

With IANS inputs