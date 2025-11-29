Cyclone Ditwah: Death toll in Sri Lanka climbs to 123, rescue efforts intensify

Sri Lanka remains gripped by the harrowing aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, as the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Saturday confirmed that the death toll has risen to a tragic 123, with local media painting a picture of a nation battered by nature’s fury.

The human cost continues to deepen: 130 people are still missing, their families clinging to hope as rescue teams push through treacherous terrain. The Kandy District, now the sombre heart of the tragedy, has reported 51 deaths and 67 missing, while Badulla follows with 35 lives lost and 27 unaccounted for. Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Ampara too have been scarred by the cyclone’s rampage, each district tallying its own burden of grief.

Cyclone Ditwah’s wrath has touched lives on an immense scale — 3.7 lakh people from over one lakh families have been impacted by floods, landslides, and unrelenting winds that have torn through the island, leaving communities shattered and landscapes transformed.