Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 54 flights, more disruptions expected
IMD warns of disruptions to transport, power, and essential services, highlighting the storm’s severity
As Cyclone Ditwah gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal and edges closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, Chennai Airport authorities have called off 54 scheduled flights, heeding the forewarnings of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts torrential rains and fierce winds over the next 48 hours. The move reflects a vigilant commitment to safeguarding passengers and aircraft amid nature’s brewing fury.
Currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coastline, Cyclone Ditwah is projected to track northwestwards, expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry region in the coming days. Already strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm, Ditwah is anticipated to bring rising wind speeds and torrential rain, triggering widespread alerts and preparedness measures across the state.
Chennai and adjoining districts are bracing for intense rainfall and gusty winds, particularly from Saturday morning onwards. The IMD has warned of potential disruptions to transport, power lines, and essential services, underscoring the severity of the storm.
In a precautionary move, the airport has suspended operations of all ATR-type regional turboprop flights scheduled between Saturday morning and night. The cancelled services affect routes to Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Salem, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and even Jaffna in Sri Lanka. Both departures and arrivals have been impacted, and airlines have advised passengers to avoid last-minute travel and check flight updates.
An airport official explained, “Operating ATR aircraft during such severe weather conditions is risky. The decision has been taken with the well-being of passengers and the safety of the flights in mind.” Smaller turboprop planes like ATRs are particularly vulnerable to strong winds and turbulence, unlike larger jets that can better withstand cyclonic conditions.
Authorities have also cautioned that additional cancellations may follow as the cyclone nears landfall. Passengers are urged to reschedule travel, stay updated with airlines, and avoid unnecessary movement during the peak impact period.
With emergency services on high alert and local administrations bracing for potential flooding and storm surges, Chennai airport’s proactive suspension of operations underscores the gravity of Cyclone Ditwah’s threat to Tamil Nadu over the next two days.
This move, though disruptive, reflects a commitment to passenger safety and operational prudence, as the State prepares to face one of the season’s most formidable storms.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines