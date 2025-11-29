Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 54 flights, more disruptions expected

As Cyclone Ditwah gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal and edges closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, Chennai Airport authorities have called off 54 scheduled flights, heeding the forewarnings of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts torrential rains and fierce winds over the next 48 hours. The move reflects a vigilant commitment to safeguarding passengers and aircraft amid nature’s brewing fury.

Currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coastline, Cyclone Ditwah is projected to track northwestwards, expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry region in the coming days. Already strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm, Ditwah is anticipated to bring rising wind speeds and torrential rain, triggering widespread alerts and preparedness measures across the state.

Chennai and adjoining districts are bracing for intense rainfall and gusty winds, particularly from Saturday morning onwards. The IMD has warned of potential disruptions to transport, power lines, and essential services, underscoring the severity of the storm.