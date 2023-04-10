Dalai Lama apologises to boy, his family

The video has created a worldwide furore.



But sympathisers of the holy monk's believe His Holiness shares a special bond with the young minds. For him, the children of this generation are the main protector of the world, a conveyor of peace.



"My advice or rather appeal to the children is to focus on reducing this social disparity. Whether one is a socialist or not, one must think for the greater good of humanity," the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying while speaking virtually recently at the Fair Share for Children Summit.



The sympathisers say as per the Tibetan tradition sticking out one's tongue is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture.