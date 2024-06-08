Danish prime minister attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday evening, 7 June.

The attack which took place in a square not far from Frederiksen's home left the Prime Minister "shocked".

Copenhagen police have confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The prime minister is shocked by the incident," the Prime Minister's office was quoted as saying by the BBC.