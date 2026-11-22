Beckham hails MP teen for resisting child marriage, pursuing studies
UNICEF goodwill ambassador highlights Heema Ninama’s courage in rejecting early marriage and continuing her studies
David Beckham praises Heema Ninama for resisting child marriage and continuing her education.
Teachers counsel her family, helping stop the marriage; Heema passes Class 11 in first division and enters Class 12.
Heema aspires to become a teacher and help other girls become educated and self-reliant.
UNICEF goodwill ambassador and former England football star David Beckham has praised a 17-year-old tribal girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district for resisting child marriage and fighting for her right to education.
Beckham shared the story of Heema Ninama, a member of the Bhil community, on Instagram on 20 November, marking World Children's Day. He lauded her courage and determination to stand up against an early marriage and continue her education.
The story, shared by one of Britain's most celebrated footballers, underscores how timely intervention and support can empower girls to take charge of their lives.
Reflecting on his two decades of association with UNICEF, Beckham said he had seen how girls could lead, progress and make important decisions about their futures when given the right support.
He highlighted how Heema, with the help of her teachers, stopped her marriage and now hopes to help other girls shape their futures.
Beckham also commended UNICEF and its partner organisations for their work in protecting children's rights, calling for sustained collective efforts to ensure children and adolescent girls have opportunities to thrive.
His endorsement also evoked memories of the 2002 sports comedy-drama Bend It Like Beckham, which follows Jess Bhamra, an 18-year-old girl who dreams of playing football like her idol rather than conforming to her family's traditional expectations.
UNICEF India has also documented Heema's story in a short documentary highlighting her courage, a state official said. A UNICEF team visited Jhabua to film her journey at her school and village. Heema remains actively involved in sports alongside her studies.
Heema, a resident of Barkheda village in Jhabua, resisted an arranged marriage while studying in Class 11. Although her family had planned her marriage at an early age, she wanted to continue her education and refused to go ahead with it, seeking help from her teachers, officials said.
The principal of Sandipani School in Kalyanpura, G P Ojha, and other teachers counselled her family on the harmful consequences of child marriage and the importance of girls' education. Their intervention, coupled with Heema's determination, eventually stopped the marriage.
She continued her studies, passed her Class 11 examination in first division and is now in Class 12, officials said.
Heema aspires to become a teacher and help other girls pursue education and become financially independent.
Madhya Pradesh women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria praised Heema's courage in a statement issued on Sunday evening, saying the state government was committed to eradicating child marriage.
She said the government was focusing on effective implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and strict enforcement of its provisions. It was also working to make girls aware of their rights, education and future prospects, she added.
"Our objective is not merely to prevent child marriages but also to create an environment where every girl can complete her education without fear and make her own life decisions," Bhuria said.
The Women and Child Development Department is conducting awareness programmes through anganwadi centres, schools, communities and local institutions, she said. These programmes seek to educate girls about the consequences of child marriage, the importance of education and their legal rights, while also sensitising parents.
Under the law, the minimum marriage age is 18 for women and 21 for men. The Act provides for up to two years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for specified offences.
With PTI inputs