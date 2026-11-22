David Beckham praises Heema Ninama for resisting child marriage and continuing her education.

Teachers counsel her family, helping stop the marriage; Heema passes Class 11 in first division and enters Class 12.

Heema aspires to become a teacher and help other girls become educated and self-reliant.

UNICEF goodwill ambassador and former England football star David Beckham has praised a 17-year-old tribal girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district for resisting child marriage and fighting for her right to education.

Beckham shared the story of Heema Ninama, a member of the Bhil community, on Instagram on 20 November, marking World Children's Day. He lauded her courage and determination to stand up against an early marriage and continue her education.

The story, shared by one of Britain's most celebrated footballers, underscores how timely intervention and support can empower girls to take charge of their lives.

Reflecting on his two decades of association with UNICEF, Beckham said he had seen how girls could lead, progress and make important decisions about their futures when given the right support.

He highlighted how Heema, with the help of her teachers, stopped her marriage and now hopes to help other girls shape their futures.

Beckham also commended UNICEF and its partner organisations for their work in protecting children's rights, calling for sustained collective efforts to ensure children and adolescent girls have opportunities to thrive.