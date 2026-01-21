Deadly derailment near Barcelona deepens Spain’s rail safety crisis

A commuter train derailment near Barcelona has left one person dead and dozens injured after a collapsed wall spilled rubble onto the tracks, emergency services in Catalonia have said.

Al Jazeera said the crash occurred on Tuesday in the municipality of Gelida, around 40km west of Barcelona, when the train struck debris from a retaining wall that had fallen onto the railway line. Officials said the train driver was killed and at least 37 passengers were injured, four of them seriously.

Claudi Gallardo, a regional fire service inspector, told reporters at the scene that all passengers had been evacuated from the train. “There are four seriously injured, and one person who has died,” he said.

Catalonia’s civil protection agency said the accident was caused by the collapse of a wall onto the tracks, while Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, ADIF, said initial indications suggested the structure gave way after heavy rainfall in the area over recent days.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over rail safety in Spain, just two days after a major collision in the southern region of Andalusia killed at least 42 people. That crash occurred near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, prompting the government to declare three days of national mourning.