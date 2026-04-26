Deadly highway blast in Colombia leaves 14 dead, dozens injured

A powerful explosion tore through southwestern Colombia on Saturday, leaving at least 14 people dead and more than 38 injured in what authorities have described as a “terrorist act” targeting civilians.

The blast occurred on the Pan-American Highway in the El Túnel sector of Cajibío, a key transit corridor in the conflict-ridden Cauca region. Governor Octavio Guzmán confirmed the toll, noting that five minors were among the injured.

“As of now, we report 14 people dead and more than 38 injured,” Guzmán said, condemning what he called an “indiscriminate attack” against civilians. “There are not sufficient words for the pain we feel,” he added, urging a “decisive, sustained” response to what he described as a growing “terrorist escalation.”

Footage shared by the governor showed a grim aftermath — ambulances crowding the highway, twisted metal strewn across the road, and debris marking the force of the detonation.

Military officials swiftly attributed the attack to dissident factions of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. General Hugo López said the bombing bore the hallmarks of networks linked to “Ivan Mordisco”, one of the country’s most wanted figures, and the Jaime Martínez faction — groups that splintered after the 2016 peace accord.