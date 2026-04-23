Kerala: Mundathicode blast probe focuses on chemicals used at fireworks unit
The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, has so far claimed 14 lives
Investigations into the deadly explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathicode have intensified, with forensic experts examining the materials used at the site to determine the cause of the blast.
A specialised team has begun collecting samples from the location to identify the chemicals involved in the production of firecrackers and to establish whether any prohibited substances were in use. Officials said laboratory analysis would help clarify the nature of the materials and whether a chemical reaction may have triggered the explosion.
The findings will be submitted to the relevant court as well as the investigating officer to support further inquiry. Authorities indicated that, given the seriousness of the incident, a full forensic team of around 14 members has been deployed to expedite the process.
The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, has so far claimed 14 lives. However, officials have warned that the toll may rise, as more than 30 body parts recovered from the scene are undergoing DNA testing for identification. At least four people remain unaccounted for.
In response to the scale of the tragedy, the Government of Kerala has classified the incident as a state-specific disaster, enabling immediate relief measures. Financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh has been announced for the families of those who lost their lives.
The state has also set up a judicial inquiry into the incident, appointing former Kerala High Court judge Justice C N Ramachandran Nair to lead the investigation.
The blast took place at a facility producing firecrackers for a local temple body ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram, scheduled for 26 April. The unit reportedly operated from multiple temporary sheds situated in an isolated area surrounded by paddy fields, where around 40 workers are believed to have been present at the time of the explosion.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident as efforts to identify victims and determine accountability move forward.
With PTI inputs
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