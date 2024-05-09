Deadly storms claim 100 lives, damage 100,000 homes in Brazil

Based on data from the civil defense agency, some 99,800 residences of all types have sustained either total or partial damage since the state's worst weather-related disaster hit on 29 April, according to the confederation.

As many as 414 of 497 towns in the state, a top agricultural and livestock producer that borders Argentina and Uruguay, have suffered from the storms and declared emergencies.

The confederation estimates the economic losses at 4.6 billion reals (about $904 million), taking into account the damage to housing and public infrastructure, as well as agriculture, livestock, industry, commerce and services.

In just one week, Rio Grande do Sul saw five months' worth of rain, sparking unprecedented flooding.