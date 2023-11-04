Death toll from Nepal earthquake rises to 128

The death toll from a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Nepal has risen to 128 as rescue operations go on, government officials said on Saturday.

The shallow quake hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 11.47 pm on Friday, injuring at least 140, Nepal Police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told Xinhua news agency.

It was difficult for the rescue teams to reach some places as bridges were damaged, and roads were blocked by landslides triggered by the quake, he said.

The depth of the earthquake is between 10 to 15 km, and an additional four aftershocks above magnitude 4.0 have been recorded by Saturday morning, according to Lok Bijay Adhikari from Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. "The aftershocks continue," he added.