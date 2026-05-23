Death toll in China coal mine gas explosion jumps to nearly 90
Hundreds were underground when explosion struck Shanxi mine; rescue efforts continue
The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has risen sharply to 90 according to Reuters (some outlets report the figure as 82), citing state broadcaster CCTV reporting as much on Saturday, 23 May.
The blast occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were on duty underground at the time, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to “spare no effort” in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue operations. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and for strict accountability in accordance with the law, Xinhua reported.
Premier Li Qiang echoed the call, stressing the need for prompt and accurate disclosure of information and rigorous accountability.
Rescue operations were continuing, while authorities in Qinyuan said the cause of the explosion remained under investigation. The incident is among the deadliest mining disasters reported in China in the past decade.
China has significantly reduced fatalities in its coal mining sector since the early 2000s through tighter regulations and improved safety practices. However, accidents linked to gas explosions, flooding and other hazards continue to occur.
Executives of the company operating the mine, Shen Liao Shanxi Coal Mining Co Ltd, have been detained, according to Xinhua.
Earlier on Saturday, Xinhua had reported only eight deaths and said more than 200 miners had been safely brought to the surface. It did not explain the subsequent jump in the death toll.
With agency inputs
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