Death toll in China coal mine gas explosion jumps to nearly 90

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province has risen sharply to 90 according to Reuters (some outlets report the figure as 82), citing state broadcaster CCTV reporting as much on Saturday, 23 May.

The blast occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were on duty underground at the time, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to “spare no effort” in treating the injured and carrying out search and rescue operations. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and for strict accountability in accordance with the law, Xinhua reported.

Premier Li Qiang echoed the call, stressing the need for prompt and accurate disclosure of information and rigorous accountability.