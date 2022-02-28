Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 10, 13,000 displaced

The search for the missing persons was hampered by thick mud as well as fears of further aftershocks, he added.



"The mud is very thick, hampering our movement, and the landslide area is about 3 square kilometre. Besides aftershocks may happen and trigger other landslides," Octavianto told Xinhua through phone.



Search for the missing in the landslide in Malampah village, Pasaman district, will resume on Monday with more than 50 rescuers, according to him.