Death toll in Nepal floods, landslides rises to 200

At least 200 people have died from floods and landslides in Nepal as of now, the country's Home Ministry said in a statement as quoted by media reports.

Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari on Sunday provided the latest update on casualties from floods, landslides, and inundation affecting various districts, including the federal capital, The Himalyan Times reported.

The ministry also confirmed on Sunday that 111 individuals have been injured in these calamities, while around 4,000 people have been rescued.

Search, rescue, and relief efforts have been intensified with the deployment of security agencies, The Himalyan Times reported.

Nepali Army helicopters airlifted 162 people who were injured or stranded in parts of Kavre, Sindhuli, and Lalitpur districts.

Relief materials, including food supplies, have been distributed to disaster survivors, and the injured are receiving treatment at government health facilities.

"The government is prioritising search, rescue, and relief efforts with full coordination among all concerned agencies. Blocked roads are being cleared, and reconstruction is underway," Tiwari said.