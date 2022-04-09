Death toll in Ukraine train station attack rises to 52

The number of civilians killed in the Russian strike on a train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has increased to 52, with 109 people injured, a top official announced on Saturday.



In a social media post, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the military head in Donetsk region where Kramatorsk is located, confirmed the toll but warned that "these numbers will inevitably increase", Ukrayinska Pravda.



On Friday, Russian troops from the occupied territories in the Luhansk region deployed a Tochka-U system to carry out the cluster shelling on the Kramatorsk railway station, where some 4,000 people were awaiting to be evacuated.



The victims included five children.