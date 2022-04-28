Defying Elon Musk, embattled Parag Agarwal takes up for Team Twitter

Ahead of Twitter's imminent takeover by Elon Musk, the world's richest man, its CEO Parag Agrawal replied to a quip by a parody account -- @NotParagAgrawal -- "I thought we were fired", with a "nope! we are still here".



The reticent Agrawal also launched into what analysts interpret as a dare. The embattled CEO wrote, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

This comes when Musk has little doubt of incompetence going right up to the Twitter board. The battle lines have been drawn in his public tweets, as also gory annexes in the filings before the US Securities and Exchange Commission.