Delayed humanitarian pause in Gaza could fuel polio outbreak among children: UNRWA

Delaying a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip increases the risk of polio spreading among children, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, emphasised on social media platform X on Friday, 23 August that simply bringing vaccines into Gaza and maintaining the cold chain is insufficient.

"Very sad. WHO confirms that a 10-month-old baby in Gaza is now paralysed due to polio. The first case in more than 25 years. Polio will not make the distinction between Palestinian & Israeli children. Delaying a humanitarian pause will increase the risk of spread among children," Lazzarini said.

"To have an impact, the vaccines must end up in the mouths of every child under the age of 10," he added.