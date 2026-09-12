Delhi Declaration gets BRICS approval after Iran-UAE differences are resolved

BRICS leaders on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration by consensus after negotiators overcame sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the wording related to the conflict in West Asia.

The adoption of the declaration was made at the conclusion of the first day’s deliberations at the two-day BRICS Summit hosted by India.

The Hindu reported that negotiations continued until shortly before the declaration was adopted, with Iran and the UAE initially holding firm to their respective positions. Since BRICS operates through consensus, opposition from even one member could have prevented the grouping from issuing a joint document.

The principal disagreement concerned references to the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran and Tehran’s subsequent attacks on installations in the UAE and other West Asian countries, it was reported.

Iran had sought a clear condemnation of the actions taken by the US and Israel. The UAE, meanwhile, had pressed for corresponding criticism of Iran’s strikes. Tehran argued during negotiations that its military response was an act of self-defence and had targeted American military and associated installations.

The dispute had earlier prevented BRICS ministerial meetings from producing joint statements. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar issued a Chair’s Summary after the foreign ministers’ meeting in May when members could not agree on a common text.

A series of back-channel negotiations led by India ultimately helped resolve the differences and secure the declaration. The breakthrough echoed India’s diplomatic efforts during its G20 presidency in 2023, when New Delhi forged consensus on a declaration despite divisions over the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia’s close relationship with Tehran was considered important in efforts to break the deadlock, The Hindu reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deliberations showed that institutions created for an earlier era were no longer equipped to manage a rapidly changing world.

“Today’s discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rulemaking,” he said in his concluding remarks.

“We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them,” the Prime Minister added.